WODIF set to honour best performing Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: WODIF

Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and its mother organization World Diplomatic Federation, a reputable organization that rewards individuals and companies doing exploits in their respective fields of endeavours is set to honour best performing Ghanaians in a special ceremony.





The Special Awards Gala-Presidential Globe African Heroes Honors primarily focuses on rewarding persons and organizations for championing the cause of the 4th Republic Administrations at the Accra Marriott Hotel on December 29 in Accra.



It is also to project the good values and performances of the outstanding politicians, civil servants, business moguls, media personalities, celebrities, religious and Traditional Rulers in the country and beyond.





Already, the reputable awards body have honoured personalities in the business, medical, football and media landscapes.



Notable among previous recipients are Fadda Dickson, of Despite Media fame, Dr KK Peprah, (KK Peprah Roofing Company), Dr Kwame Kyei, Asante Kotoko Executive chairman, Asamoah Gyan, former Black Stars captain, Dr Wiafe Akenteng, renowned kidney specialist, among others.



To executives of RIM, recognition is a key ingredient that develops a breed of leadership, a hope-giving hand and light that brightens the future of the next generation.



They also admitted that recognition is a prize, a treasure to esteeming and cherishing the integrity of self-made achievers who have made an impact out of nothing.



And explaining what necessitated the forthcoming ceremony, His Royal Eminence, Ambassador Arthur Paes, Commissioner General, WODIF said “ It is necessary to note that many have contributed to the development of Ghana without being known to be appreciated for the immense contribution to make the country what it is now, hence the organization of this event.





“ It is sad that great leaders and achievers of our nation have passed on without recognition. It is time to honour people while they are alive. That sense of recognition is a medium to satisfy the soul of the achiever and compel him or her to do more.”





The forthcoming gala is set to reward individuals and politicians who excelled from previous political administrations from President John Rawlings era through John Kuffuor, John Mills, John Mahama to the current Akufo-Addo Administration.





Below are dignitaries penciled down for the honours.





Rawlings’ Administration



1. Prof. Kwesi Botchwey



2. Hon. Kwamena Ahwoi



3. Kojo Yankah



4. Hon. Kofi Totobi Quakyi



5. Hon. E. T. Mensah



6. Hon. Ekwow SpioGarbrah



7. Hon. Obed Asamoah





Kuffuor’s Administration



1. Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman



2. Hon.Joseph BoahenAidoo



3. Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng



4. Hon. Ambrose Dery



5. Hon. Kwame Addo Kufuor



6. Hon. Papa Owusu Ankomah



7. Hon. Richard Annan



8. Hon. Sheik I. C. Quaye





Mills’ Administration



1. Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda



2. Hon. Dr. Samuel Sarpong



3. Hon. Hannah Tetteh



4. Hon. Dr. Kwabena Dufuor



5. Hon. Joe Oteng Adjei



6. Hon. KwesiAhwoi



7. Hon. Mark Wayongo



8. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu



9. Hon. Sherry Ayitey





Mahama’s Administration



1. Hon. Abdul Rashid Hassen Pelpuo



2. Hon. Elizabeth OfosuAdjare



3. Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah



4. Hon. Eric Opoku



5. Hon. Julius Debrah



6. Hon. Kwabena Donkor



7. Hon. Marrietta Brew Appiah-Opong



8. Hon. Prof. Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang



9. Hon. Seth Terkper





Akufo Addo’s Administration



1. Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi



2. Hon. Cecilia AbenaDapaa



3. Daniel KwekuBotwe



4. Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum



5. Hon. Henry Quartey



6. Hon. Joe Ghartey



7. Hon. John Peter Amewu



8. Prof. Kwesi Yankah



9. Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh



10. Shirley AyekorBotchwey



The standing position of grading the performance of the renowned eminent honorees recommended varies from administration to administration and economic situations characterized in governing the people of Ghana.