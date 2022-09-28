WN/R: Police probe drowning of a Police Corporal

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022.



Preliminary report according to the Police indicates that the deceased Police Corporal was part of a Police team on anti-Illegal Mining Operation duty around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.



Whilst investigations continue, the Police Administration has expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and the Service as a whole.