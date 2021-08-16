WIEG calls for concerted efforts to promote women empowerment

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

The Women in Entrepreneurship -Ghana (WIEG) has called for deepened collaboration and commitment among key actors to promote women empowerment in Ghana.



Miss Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, President of WIEG, noted that women remained low wage earners with low levels of marketable skills, hence, bold and daring steps were needed to support and promote entrepreneurship among women.



She said amidst the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic there was a need for more entrepreneurs to strengthen the economy and help curb Ghana’s unemployment rate.



Miss Tweneboah-Koduah was speaking at the launch of the 2021 Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA) in Accra, aimed at recognizing and honouring women entrepreneurs contributing to economic growth and driving the women empowerment agenda.



Miss Tweneboah-Koduah, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WIEA, underscored the need for women to be offered training, assistance and mentoring in how to establish and expand their businesses.



She emphasized that these services should be tailored to the needs of women, adding that “the Women in Entrepreneurship Awards as part of the programs of WIEG intends to work assiduously to implement these plans”.



Mr Henry Assumeng Ankrah, President of Hean Group of Companies, who chaired the occasion, said the award scheme would encourage the youth not to focus only on ‘white-collar jobs, but embrace entrepreneurship as an alternative.

He said his Foundation, being the Hean 1 Foundation has a core mandate to promote child empowerment, and therefore helps orphans and less privilege in various

communities.



Mr Ankrah, who is the Founder of Hean 1 Foundation added that they provide hand-skills training to enhance their opportunities to generate income.



WIEA 2021 which is slated for November, covers 23 categories and 16 honorees including Stacy Amoateng, CEO of Platinum Networks; Oheneyere Gifty D. Anti, Host of the Standpoint Tv Programme; Nana Yeboah Pene II, Queen -mother of Chira in the Sunyani West Municipality; and Afia Pokua, Head of Programmes at Despite Media Group.



It would also honor Dr Kwaku Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies; Dr Felix Anyah, Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm; and Mr Mario Bakare, Founder and CEO of L’Chaim Event Hub.



“The categories include, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Beauty and Lifestyle Brand of the Year; Most Promising Woman of the Year; Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovative Business of the Year, TV Host of the Year; Hairstylist of the Year; Cosmetics shop of the year”.



“AgriWoman of the Year; Fashion Designer of the Year; Family Business of the Year; Publicist of the Year; Makeup Artiste of the Year; Actress of the Year; Baker of the Year; Social Media Influencer of the Year; Superwoman of the Year; Food/Catering Service of the Year; and Virtual Shop of the Year”.