WHO presents medical items to Ministry of Health

Health News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The World Health Organization, WHO, has presented medical items to the Ministry of Health.



The items include 44 patient monitors and accessories, 25 oxygen concentrators and accessories, five electrocardiogram machines and 125 pieces of venturi masks for adults and children.



The WHO Representative, Dr. Francis Kasolosaid, said the items funded by the World Bank Pandemic Emergency forms part of the UN’s support to government’s covid-19 response.



He reiterated the Organisation’s readiness to continuously support the country to ensure it overcomes the pandemic.



Dr. Kasolo underscored the need to continuously observe the public health measures by masking, sanitizing and physical distancing.



Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, who received the items on behalf of Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu expressed gratitude to the WHO and the World Bank for the items.



He warned of the onslaught of a third wave if citizens fail to comply with the coronavirus safety protocols.