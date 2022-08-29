WHO hands over COVID facility to MoH

Health News of Monday, 29 August 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has handed over the United Nations COVID-19 Field Hospital in Ghana to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



The construction of the UN COVID-19 Field Hospital in Accra (UNCFHA) started in May 2020 and the basic infrastructure was concluded on 9th June 2020. The Hospital contains Pharmacies, state-of-act operating rooms, and intensive care units (ICU).



The facility holds 12 intensive care beds, 24 general/higher dependency beds, four reception and resuscitation beds, four Step down/pre-discharge beds, and an additional 32 beds.



Dr. Francis Kasolo, the WHO country representative who handed over the facility to the Ministry on behalf of the UN, thanked the Government, the Ministry of Health, and other partners who facilitated the setting up of the facility in the country.



“This could open the door for future partnership with the Government of Ghana,” he added.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari who received the facility on behalf of the Ministry and the people of Ghana expressed his profound gratitude to the UN for the gesture and the privilege given to Ghana to host the facility during the COVID-19 period.



He assured the UN that the facility will not only be added to the assets that “we have in terms of health in the country but will also be put to good use,” adding, “I’m very confident that we will continue with this collaboration for the benefit of mankind.”