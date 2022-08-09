WASSCE violence: Invigilators must stop intimidating candidates – MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa North in the Eastern region, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, has appealed to external invigilators from the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, to desist from intimidating candidates writing this year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Municipality.



Last year, some candidates in two examination centres went on a rampage over calculated intimidation against them by WAEC officials. Some invigilators sustained injuries during the violence.



In a goodwill message issued on August 8, 2022, the Abuakwa North MCE said the municipal security council is ensuring such incidents do not repeat this year.



The MCE, therefore, advised the candidates to desist from examination malpractices.



“I kindly urge you to desist from practices that do not conform to the rules and regulations of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).”



Similarly, he also appealed to the officials of the West Africa Examination Council “to be highly professional in the execution of their duties and avoid all forms of intimidation in the examination halls.”



Alhaji Umar Bodinga also said MUSEC in collaboration with stakeholders on alert against all forms of examination fraud



“I hereby caution all stakeholders to beware of scammers who demand money in exchange for Examination questions and report them to the Police for further action.”



A total number of 3,593 candidates from 7 public and private institutions are sitting for this year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern region.



The West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which is both for selection to tertiary institutions and for certification, kicked off on the 1st of August and is expected to end on September 27, 2022.



The MCE is confident of improved performance this year.



“I can boast that the Abuakwa North Municipality is the hub of vibrant private and public Senior High Schools with enviable academic track records. It is my hope and prayer that the good Lord protects and favours you, grants you retentive memory throughout the period, so you can write the exams with all confidence and come out with flying colours.”