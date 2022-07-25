WASSCE to be written in May/June from 2024 - Director-General GES

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023 WASSCE likely to be written in June/July, GES



WAEC countries aside Ghana have reverted to May/June WASSCE



Ghana to write 2022 WASSCE alone



The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has indicated that Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Ghana will return to writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) between the May/June period in 2024.



Prof Opoku-Amankwa said that the change in the duration of the examination would ensure that Ghanaian students write it at the same period as their West African colleagues, graphic.com.gh.



He indicated that the GES agreed with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to make the change in the duration of the examination gradual and not immediate so that it will not adversely affect Ghanaian students.



"We are hoping that by 2024, we would have come up to the same level as the other member countries. That is why we said this year the calendar that we put out was a transitional calendar. We are transiting to go back to our old calendar when we start school from September/October and end in June/July the following year.



"… we made a case to WAEC, the issue was considered at the international level, and they agreed that we write our examination outside of the others," he said.



He added that as part of the change in duration, the 2023 WASSCE would be written earlier than the current September/October period, preferably between June and August.



Also, Prof Opoku-Amankwa indicated that Ghana would be the only country writing the 2022 WASSCE because the other WAEC countries have already reverted to writing their exams between May and June.



He added that Ghana writing the exams alone is of great advantage because it will help prevent the possibility of leakage of the examination papers from other countries.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/BOG