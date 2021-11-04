WASSCE questions were leaked, sold for GHC30 to GHC150 on Telegram - Eduwatch

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

A report by Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has revealed how multi-million businesses enterprises were established just to leak question papers from uncertain sources.



These platforms are marketed to students, teachers and school owners using a social media platform, Telegram.



Eduwatch, as part of the investigation, subscribed to over 20 platforms with a combined subscribership of over 200,000 members with questions sold for between GHC30 and GHC150 per paper.



Elective mathematics was the highest priced question, these payments were made via mobile money after which the team got enrolled on paid platforms where questions were delivered up to ten hours before the paper.



A sample frame of one hundred schools from which Eduwatch received information on alleged examination malpractices during the 2020 WASSCE was drawn, out of which 50 schools that were examination centres were purposely selected based on their ability to undertake a successful entry and monitoring.



The organization included invigilators, teachers, media personnel, security, and officials as undercover data collectors.



Telegram platform was used as it operates without a sim card or a static address making it impossible to track owners.



The supposed question was leaked unto various rogue social media pages on telegram between 1 to 106 hours. i.e 5 days prior to the scheduled date for writing the paper, while the remaining 9, were fake circulations.



The eleven confirmed leaked papers are, Food and Nutrition, Further Mathematics 2, English Language 2, Physics(which was subsequently rescheduled,), Biology 3, Core Mathematics 1and 2, Economics 2, Chemistry 1, integrated Science, Integrated Science 2.



These data were collected from 8th August to 8th October 2021.



This was revealed at the launch of "Eduwatch 2021 WASSCE Ghana Monitoring Report" .








