WASSCE 'apo' dealer arrested

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The operator of the WASSCE Telegram page has been arrested



• He was arrested by the National Security operatives at Kasoa



• Jerusalema is responsible for some of the leakage of WASSCE papers



Jerusalema, the operator of a social media page that deals in leaked West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, papers have been arrested by the National Security operatives, GhanaWeb has learnt.



The personnel from the National Security arrested this WASSCE apo dealer at Kasoa, in the Central Region.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, an education NGO, The Africa Education Watch, wrote: “Breaking News: Notorious Telegram WASSCE Apo Dealer, Jerusalema, has been arrested by National Security in Kasoa!”



WAEC had indicated that two papers have been compromised in the ongoing WASSCE.



The Council said its investigations had uncovered that extracts of the 2021 Elective Mathematics and English Language tests, had been found in the public domain.



George Ohene-Mantey, Head of Test Administration at WAEC, said portions of the papers were found to have been circulated before the examination as “the ‘cheating’ social media groups were in full swing.”



The CID was petitioned by Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) to investigate the circumstances leading to the leakage of papers for the 2020 WASSCE.



According to the Executive Director, Kofi Asare, his institution has gathered evidence that when investigated could help the examination body and government strengthen their quality of assessment, by including security and also enhance their credibility.



“We have been intercepting questions, between 10:30 pm and 4:00 am, at least for four WASSCE subjects. It started from the 20th of August with Food and Nutrition 3, then it moved to Elective Maths sometime last week,” he told Joy FM in an interview.



“This week English leaked and on the same day as English paper, NAPTEX Social Studies came around. Then this dawn at 4:00 am we got the Physics, so this is the fifth one we have intercepted.”



Kofi Asare further indicated that, Eduwatch began discussions with the CID about the investigations on Tuesday, September 14, and subsequently submitted their evidence and sources for the leaked questions.



He said that his team bought those leaked questions between GH¢30 to GH¢100 from some platforms on social media.



“So, we think that it is time for the CID to do their work and assist the government of Ghana, find out where the questions are leaking. Obviously, the questions are not leaking in the classroom, they are not leaking in the centres.



“They are leaking in a night before the papers, so all the time you realise that the time it leaks is actually a time when the questions should be in the safe custody of the strong room (of WAEC) and not at the schools. That is why we think that the CID must step in.



“It leaks from the ground, moves to the schools and ends up on social media. Indeed, our monitors in about 100 schools confirm that the questions get to the schools before they get to the social media platforms,” Kofi Asare said.







