WASSCE: Ashanti REGSEC on high alert over planned violence in SHSs

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Security Council is on high alert following planned attacks by some final-year students writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The Council has disclosed that the students could cause mayhem in their institutions after their final paper, a situation which could lead to damage school properties, and sometimes attack on teachers and invigilators.



In a press release, signed by the Head of the Council and Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the students were cautioned to desist from such acts or face the full rigors of the law.



The statement, therefore advised parents urge their wards to be of good behaviour and complete their final exams peacefully.



Read the full statement below:



