WASSCE 2021: Thousands of results cancelled, withheld

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

446,352 wrote 2021 WASSCE



WAEC cancels results of some students



WAEC creates a shortcode for candidates to check results



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed that a total of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results of some students who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates in Ghana have been cancelled.



WAEC explained that the results were cancelled due to exams malpractices which includes the use of foreign materials, tearing off parts of question papers and collusion.



This was revealed in its 2021 provisional WASSCE results.



Aside from the cancellations, the entire results of 3,667 candidates have also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



Additionally, the scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have been withheld and are being scrutinised.



Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 WASSCE.



The Council in a statement said it will make available login details to Heads of school to enable the candidates to print the statement of their results.



"Candidates are therefore advised to contact their Heads of school for their results. Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council's website or dial the shortcode *944#," the statement said.



