WAEC warns candidates against rogue websites, WhatsApp groups

• WAEC has called on its candidates to exit all illegal platforms promising to help them cheat



• The Council at a press briefing stated that Smart WASSCE Hub and other illegal websites claiming to assist candidates to cheat will be dealt with



• This year's WASSCE commenced on Monday, August 16, 2021,





The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has called on candidates to desist from joining WhatsApp groups or rogue websites and platforms that claim to assist them or leak this year’s WASSCE questions.



A total of 446,000 students across the country registered to sit for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which commenced on August 16, 2021.



Speaking at a media engagement on Monday, August 23, 2021, the Head of the National Office for WAEC, Wendy Addy-Lamptey, charged students who rely on illegal means in passing their examinations to rather study hard and prepare for their papers instead of paying monies to unscrupulous persons who promise to help them cheat in their exams.



She said: "The activities of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups created purposely for cheating have started again. 'Smart WASSCE Hub' is one of the many WhatsApp groups which are asking candidates to join for assistance during the examination.



“We wish to caution all candidates to be wary of the activities of websites as this which deceive them and turn their attention from their books. We advise all candidates who have joined such platforms to exit them immediately and concentrate on their studies."



Again, teachers and invigilators have been warned against assisting candidates in their papers.



"The Council has received tip-offs from a number of concerned citizens, some of them teachers of some schools, of plans being hatched and monies being collected to enable candidates to cheat during examinations with the connivance of the teachers in these schools," Mrs Addy-Lamptey revealed.





