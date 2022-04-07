WAEC refutes claims by Ghana National Council of Private Schools

Regional News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: Akumbobe Robert

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has asked the Ghana National Council of Private Schools to stop making wild allegations and prove with evidence.



This comes on the back of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNCOP) demanding an independent probe into the marking of scripts in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for their candidates.



They say the grades their students are getting are not what they sat for.



They indicated that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has not been fair to them.



"Most of the private school students have been marked down, and we are calling for re-marking and even calling for an independent body to look into that.



"There’s even discrimination in the aspect of placement. The government has reserved 30% allocation for people in public schools, which means that if we write the same exam and I am coming from a public school, I will be placed before someone from a private school irrespective of the grades we have".



They further alleged that the computerised school selection and placement has been skewed to favour only public schools.





Reacting to this, the Public Relations Officer of the exams management body, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe has asked them to desist from making allegations without evidence.



"These are wild allegations from GNACOPS. I think that they should go back and do their homework well and try to rectify the problem rather than relying on the false accusations that private schools are marked down.



"Those who allege must prove it. These are wild allegations. I think they should prove it because you can’t make these wild allegations and feed the minds of the public with them.



"I am a bit surprised at the allegations. We don’t have the names of schools on the scripts, so we don't know whether it is from private or public schools."



"Even with the envelope for the scripts, we do not make provisions for the names of schools. So how do we get all these examiners and tell them that these are scripts from the private schools, so they should mark them differently from the public schools? "she quizzed.



This statement from the council about names of schools not being on the envelopes may not be entirely true; the names of schools are still on the envelopes for the BECE.



It is rather in the WASSCE, that the names of the schools have been removed from the envelopes and replaced with the school's code. But, the fact still remains that, even if the names of the schools are on the envelopes, can WAEC tell all assistant examiners to mark down the scripts of all private schools and they will agree?



Some of these examiners are owners or workers of private schools and would have raised the alarm a long time ago.



There has not been any response from the computerized school selection and placement secretariat on the private schools' allegations.