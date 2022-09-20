WAEC has outlived its purpose, scrap it - National Council for Private Schools demand

General News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) has called on the government to scrap the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.



According to them, WAEC has outlived its purpose and many students’ life plans have been cut short due to failure in some subjects.



“Every government or every minister who is really ahead of time will collapse WAEC; because it is rather rendering our resources and retiring our youth.



“Somebody goes to school for 9 years, 12 years, sits in WAEC exams let’s say WASSCE or BECE and then they will come and tell you that you have failed in Mathematics, you have failed English and because of that your line is truncated you can’t develop anymore,” 3news.com quoted the association.



Their call is in reaction to a report by WAEC, which revealed that over 20 individuals have been arrested in various exam centres at private schools for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ongoing WASSCE.



National Executive Director for GNACOPS, Obengfo Kwesi Enoch Nana Gyetuah said the claim lacks evidence as he called on WAEC to implore scannable machines to identify impersonators.



