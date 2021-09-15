WAEC closely monitoring these schools over tip offs to cheat

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• WASSCE 2021 is underway



• WAEC has tip offs that some schools plan to cheat



• The Council is closely monitoring these schools



The West African Examination Council says it is closely monitoring a number of schools in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



The schools, scattered across the country, are on the Council’s radar because they were identified as being schools with the likelihood of cheating.



Addressing the media at a press briefing at its headquarters in Accra, Mr. George Ohene-Mantey, Head of Test Administration Division of WAEC, said the Council will closely monitor them to gather the necessary evidences.



“Increased inspection and monitoring at the various centres. Additionally, the following schools in respect of which tip offs were received on intents to cheat are being closely monitored for evidence to validate the claims,” he said.



The accused schools he listed includes Ejisu Senior High Technical School, Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School, Tepa Senior High School, Yeji Senior High Technical School and King David College, Somanya.



The others are Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi; Modern Senior High School, Kpong; Modern Senior High School, Kintampo; Oyoko Methodist Senior High School; and Klo Agogo Senior High School.



This year’s WASSCE started on August 16 with 33 papers being written at 763 centres across the country including Arabic, Financial Accounting, French, among others.