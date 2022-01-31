WACWISA-UDS participates in development of Solar Powered Irrigation System Curriculum

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A team from the West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale is participating in a Curriculum Review Workshop in Ho as part of curriculum development for Solar Powered Irrigation System (SPIS) in Ghana.



This is under the German Development Cooperation; Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Green People’s Energy Project which aims at increasing the use of solar energy in the irrigation of agricultural crops across Ghana.



The four-day workshop which started on 24th January 2022 has other stakeholders drawn from other research and training institutions and the private sector with the aim to enhance collaboration and cooperation.



The ongoing workshop is a continuation of the curriculum development workshop which commenced last year in Accra. Under the agreement, WACWISA-UDS will undertake the training of sector players in the five (5) northern regions of Ghana, namely; Northern, North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West.



The development of the curriculum forms part of activities under components of the project signed as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WACWISA-UDS and GIZ-Green People’s Energy Project which is being implemented as a one-year project. The curriculum focuses on the development of both theory and hands-on aspects of Solar Powered Irrigation Systems.



The West African Centre for Water, Irrigation and Sustainable Agriculture (WACWISA) was established in 2019 by the University for Development Studies (UDS) as a semi-autonomous Centre of Excellence to undertake cutting-edge research and training in irrigation, drainage, water resources management, sustainable agriculture, climate change and food and nutrition security.



Currently has one hundred and thirty-eight (138) students at the Masters and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) levels studying Irrigation and Drainage Engineering and Environmental Management and Sustainability from twenty-five (25) countries.



With a tagline “Building Capacities for Sustainable Solutions”, WACWISA builds capacities of trainees and graduate students through short courses, Masters, PhD and post-doctoral level programmes, as well as undertakes applied and advanced research and develops sustainable localized technologies in water resources, irrigation, climate change, sustainable agriculture and food and nutrition.



GIZ Green Energy People’s Project is also sponsoring the establishment of a Solar Powered Irrigation System demonstration site for training and research purposes at WACWISA, Nyankpala campus of UDS.



WACWISA’s training and research programmes are enhanced through established partnerships with research institutions and industry partners within Ghana, Africa and globally. The training system emphasizes quality and capacity building for students and places a premium on practical skills and solutions to industry problems.