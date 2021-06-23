WACCBIP yet to certify the spread of Delta variant in Ghana – Research Fellow

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Senior Research Fellow with the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Dr Peter Quarshie has indicated that the Centre is yet to establish the spread of the Delta variant in the country.



The Delta variant also known as the Indian variant is said to be the most contagious COVID-19 variant out of the 45 ones which are currently in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview, Dr Quarshie noted that works are ongoing at the centre to certify whether or not the detected variant is among the populace.



“We have not confirmed that the new variant [Delta variant] has been imported into the community. We have detected it only at the Airport and because we have not done the full figures for June as such, it is only when further testing is done in the community and samples are available that we can fully certify if the variant has spread to the community,” he said.



Further speaking, Dr Quarshie reiterated the significance of adhering to laid down COVID-19 protocols as the Ghana Health Service is racing against time to increase its testing capacity in a bid to identify the variant.



“It would take time for the testing to pick up the variant in the general population as was the case when the South African variant first emerged. We just need to educate and advise the populace to stick to the existing Covid 19 protocols to be able to contain the spread of the virus,” Dr. Quarshie added.



He revealed that the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens is working on picking samples across the breadth and length of the country for analysis and keep the government posted on the Delta variant.