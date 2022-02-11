WACAM donates to GLA to re-ignite reading culture among youth in mining communities

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining (WACAM), a community-based Human Rights and Environmental Mining Advocacy NGO in Ghana, has donated books to Ghana Library Authority (GLA) as part of its efforts to rekindle the enthusiasm in education among youth in mining towns across the country.



Mr Kwaku Afari (Esq) the Technical Director of WACAM presented over 200 books and publications of WACAM to the Ghana Library Authority (GLA).



Speaking to the myriad challenged posed by the activities of miners to the environment and livelihoods of host communities, Mr Afari expressed concern over the unfortunate trend of school dropouts among children of school-going age, who deem illicit mining as a quicker alternative to acquiring wealth instead of education.



“This psyche poses a threat to education in mining towns where children willfully skip school to engage in illicit mining activities for monetary gains. It is in this regard that WACAM wants to support and develop partnership with the Ghana Library Authority to promote the Reading Culture in mining communities as a way of getting the youth to take education serious”, Mr Afari said while presenting the books to GLA.



Mr Hayford Siaw, the Chief Executive Officer of GLA, expressed his gratitude to WACAM for the gesture which would not only equip their facility with the much need learning resources on safe practices and cutting edge-technologies in mining, but also groom an informed and knowledgeable generation of youth to take charge of the sector in future.



Mr Hayford Siaw particularly, welcomed WACAM’s interest to partner GLA to promote a sustainable Reading Culture in mining communities to ensure indigenes are equipped with the requisite knowledge to spur development in their own communities through proper education.