W/R: Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, MP commission three projects

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly, Mr Benjamin Kessie and the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr George Mireku Duker, have commissioned three projects to aid teaching and learning in the Municipality.



The projects were funded from Mineral Development Fund (MDF) and they included; a six-unit classroom block, office, store, computer laboratory, six-seater enviro-loo place of convenience, two urinal bay and sixteen-seater water closet facility for use by pupils and students of Esuoso Catholic Basic School, Domeabra Municipal Assembly primary school and Fiaseman Senior High School.



Speaking at the commissioning, which took place at the various schools, the MCE, stated that the projects were part of the government's developmental plans to improve upon education in the municipality.



He said the completion of the classroom block at Esuoso was part of the measures put in place by the Assembly to address the overcrowding challenges in classrooms.



Mr Kessie noted that "We need to let the world know that the government led by President Akufo-Addo is doing well for the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem. We have achieved a lot and, in the months, ahead we would be commissioning many more projects".



"With these facilities, we expect pupils and students in the Municipality to do well in their exams, because this would motivate and encourage duty bearers to continue to provide the enabling environment for them to study and become responsible citizens," he said.



Mr Duker added that, "The free education programme introduced by the government had increased students’ enrolment in our second cycle institutions and this has called for more infrastructural development and also help to admit more students in the future".



"There are lots of projects ongoing in Tarkwa and Fiaseman Senior High Schools. I am pleading with the contractors to ensure they complete the projects on time," Mr Duker said.



The MP said "We are currently tarring Tarkwa Senior High campus, we will replicate same at Fiaseman Senior High School to beautify the environment"



Mr Duker expressed gratitude to the MCE for his assistance for the projects and stressed that, "when I worked hard for funds for the projects, Mr Kessie showed interest and awarded the contracts and ensured all projects were completed on scheduled".



The Municipal Education Director for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, observed that "For the past years, I can say that infrastructural development within Tarkwa and Fiaseman Senior High Schools, which run the double track system has improved tremendously. l can confidently say that these two schools would soon run single track system".



He thanked the Assembly and MP for the support and promised to ensure the facilities were properly maintained.



Nana Kwasi Atobrah II, Chief of Essuoso Divisional Council, appealed to the Assembly to construct another classroom block for Junior High School pupils at Esuoso Catholic Basic School.



He further requested for computers and its accessories from the MP to feed the computer laboratory to help the pupils have a practical experience of the Information and Communication Technology subject.