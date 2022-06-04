W/R: Police grab 7 suspected armed robbers

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Seven suspected robbers have been arrested in two separate anti-robbery operations in the Western Region.



According to the Ghana Police Service, Four of the suspects, Shadrack Nyame, Wofa Yaw Boadi, Sampson Attobra and Kweku Koduah were arrested at their hideout at Wassa Powuako after they had robbed their victims of an amount of GHc 42,360.00 and some mobile phones at a section of the road between Wassa Powuako and Wassa Abenabena.



The other three suspects, Samuel Amuzu, Francis Acheampong and William Kwifie were arrested for attacking and robbing their victims of various sums of money and some gold ore at Yayaso village near Samreboi.



The Police indicated that items so far retrieved from the suspects include cash of GH₵ 1480, a quantity of gold ore, one pump action gun, 7 AAA live ammunition and 1 spent cartridge.



It said the suspects are in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.



“We commend the Western Regional Police Command for conducting this successful operation. We are also thankful to the victims and community members who assisted in the operation,” the Police stated.



It added that, “We continue to urge the public to support the police to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”