W/R: Police arrest three Chinese, six Ghanaians in anti-galamsey operation

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have announced the arrest of three more Chinese in connection with anti-galamsey operations in the Western Region.



The Police posted on social media that six Ghanaians were also arrested in the latest swoop along with three excavators and weapons.



"The Police, in the wee hours of 9th September, 2022 arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region," the statement read.



The arrest comes a day after five Chinese suspects were nabbed in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022.



According to a September 8, 2022 statement, the police said the five were arrested in connection with missing excavators in Ellembelle.



The arrested party included four men and a woman.



The Ellembelle missing excavator saga has already led to the interdiction of the District Police chief and the arrest of District Chief Executive of the area, who has since been charged to court.



