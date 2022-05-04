You are here: HomeNews2022 05 04Article 1529408

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

classfmonline.com

W/R: Man murders dad at Dadieso

The Dadieso Police Command in the Western Region, has arrested a 33-year-old man Tawiah Terkpey for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old father at Suaboi, a surburb of Dadieso Suaman.

The suspect is alleged to have butchered his father multiple times.

The 33-year-old man lived with his father in the same community, after returning from Accra, where he worked as a mechanic.

The man, who is alleged to be mentally unstable cut the deceased into pieces.

