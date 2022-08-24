W/R: Hunter shoots colleague he mistook for game at Wasa Essamang

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A hunting expedition by two hunters in Wassa Essamang in Wassa District of the Western Region has turned deadly.



The two, Emmanuel Teye, 49; and Kwabena Manu, 53; went hunting in the Essamang forest.



During the expedition, the two went their separate ways to hunt.



However, Mr Teye, allegedly shot his colleague after mistaking him for a deer.



Confirming the incident, the assembly man for the area, Amos Adjei, noted that this is the second incident in a space of three weeks.



He explained that while hunting in the forest, Mr Teye claimed to have spotted some leaves wiggling.



After careful observation, he presumed it was a deer and shot that direction.



According to the assembly man, a series of sensitisation programmes have begun to educate the hunters in order to forestall a repeat of such occurrences.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital for preservation and autopsy.