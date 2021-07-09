W/R: GSS hopeful of a successful census exercise

Regional News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. John Botchway, Senior Statistician at the Western Regional Statistical Service says the Service has started a reassignment program to get everyone counted within the 14-day exercise.



He said most data monitors have confirmed the completion of enumeration in designated areas, hence, the reassignment to enumerate areas that seemed to be lagging behind.



The Senior Statistician said, "reassignment, we are moving on fast and most Enumeration Areas have been completed with the data monitors confirming that indeed they don't have any more work in that particular Enumeration Area".



He, therefore, encouraged citizens to avail themselves to be enumerated and stop the "go and come back, I don't have the time now", among other slogans that may derail the census Exercise.



"We are having some few people refusing to be counted but we are doing our best to talk to them to understand the importance of the exercise", he added.



He said one major challenge was people not being around to be enumerated, "enumerators have to get to the field between 5:30 - 6 am just make sure they get them at home but some will still tell them they are busy they should go and come back... these are some of the little issues we are facing".



"We have in some areas added more enumerators to support the teams to finish early and talking to opinion leaders to encourage their community members to be enumerated".



The National Exercise is expected to be completed within 14 days.