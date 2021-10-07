W/R DVLA urge drivers to avoid dealing with gorro boys

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Head of Client Service at the Western Regional branch of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Nkansah Hassan, has called on its customers to resort to the Client Service Department to avoid being duped.



He pointed out that the Western Regional branch had one of the best client services in the country, and for that matter clients should resort to professionals to deal with their challenges for prompt and adequate feedback, instead of resorting to third parties.



Mr Hassan, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the launch of its Customer Service Week in Takoradi, urged the customers to patronize the rejuvenated regional client department for effective customer service.



“Initially, we had a situation where people come to our office to complain about DVLA officials taking money from them, but after thorough research we realized that clients have resorted to dealing with third parties. I will urge our clients to visit our Client Service Department to present their concerns,” he said.



He announced that the branch had undergone some major transformation and lauded the current Regional Manager for his effort towards the reconstruction of the new office and the introduction of a queue management system (QMS), which had enhanced the day-to-day serving of clients.



According to him, only the Takoradi office of the DVLA in the country had a queue system, a system which had prevented people from being duped and commended the I.T. and the Client Service Department for their efforts toward the transformation.



He appreciated all stakeholders including the MTTD, insurance companies, the Ghana Drives Union and advised the general public to always ensure that they resorted to the client service department any time they needed any information.



Mr Hassan also appealed to stakeholders who experienced delays in the cause of waiting for their licenses to exercise restraint and bear with the authorities as the institution worked towards facilitating the process of securing licenses.



“Some of the circumstances are beyond our control so bear with us,” he pointed out.



The Client Service Week used to be celebrated solely in the Head Office of the DVLA in Accra but over the last two years, it has been extended to the regions and districts levels.