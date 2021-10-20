Vulcanizers to offer free pump service to mark Tyre Safety Week

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The General Secretary of Association of Vulcanizers, Ghana, Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Barshok 10 Tyre Safety Service, has hinted that the association will offer a free pump or pressure for all vehicles users across the country to mark Tyre Safety Week before Christmas.



He added that the Tyre Safety Week is to educate members on how to safeguard tyres in the country and to ensure that tyres are safe on the roads.



The Tyre Safety Week, he said, will be used to educate customers as well as advise the general public on tyre safety.



Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba gave the hint during the second meeting of the association on Sunday, October 17 in Accra.



The second edition of the meeting sought to educate members of the Association on the role they play in reducing road accidents.



He reiterated that the meeting was to educate members for them to know what they can also do to reduce road accidents.



He stated that anytime Christmas is approaching, a lot of road carnage is recorded, a situation that has compelled them to educate their members on what they can also do to reduce the accidents.



According to him, the country has achieved a lot from the association due to the regulation of gauges by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), which has ensured that tyre pressures are now accurate.



This, he said, has helped to reduce road accidents that are caused by tyres.



The General Secretary stated that the association has joined the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and measures are being put in place for the association to be attached to an office at TUC



He said certificates will be issued to qualified members, stressing that the programme will begin with the piloting of 25 members.



He added that the Ministry of Transport has recognized the Vulcanizers Association, Ghana, which according to him indicates the good work and achievements of the executives, expressing the hope that in the next five years the association will grow bigger.



On his part, the National Organizer of the Association, Robert Ayertey Teye, revealed that the association was formed to support its members as well as to help them fight for their rights.



He said the association will soon be divided into zones so as to help attract more members and help receive reports from members across the country.



He added the association is not only for vulcanizing companies but for those positioned along the roadside as well.



