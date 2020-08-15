General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Voters registration: Kweku Baako drops date airport is reopening

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has given September 1, 2020, as the possible date for the reopening of the country’s air travel routes.



This, according to him, will mean eligible citizens abroad can have access to return to the country via air, for their voters registration ahead of the upcoming December elections.



Terrestrial borders, however, will remain closed until further notice.



Speaking on JoyNews’ NewsFile programme, Kweku Baako said:



“In doing some checks within the corridors of power, hint dropped into my ears possibly, the airports might be reopened 1st September. The land borders will remain closed.”



This comes following the shutdown of the country’s entry points in March this year, as part of government efforts to curb and control the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Serebour Quaicoo says Ghanaians who by chance enter the country latest by October 2020 would still be eligible to register onto the voters’ register though the whole exercise has come to an end in communities.



The Electoral Commission brought its voters registration exercise to an end on the 8th of August 2020.



But speaking on Kessben FM in Kumasi, Dr. Serebour Quaicoo said:



“We have now till October to compile names of those locked up in other countries. If the ban on borders is lifted or in case any of them is able to get his way through the country, we will register them.”



He also noted that, “ after stranded Ghanaians who just came from Lebanon have successfully gone through the 14 days quarantine, we will register them upon their request.”

