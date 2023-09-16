Voter Registration Exercise: EC has been allowed to become lawless – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

The Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for its decision to confine the voter registration process exclusively to its district offices.



In a recent appearance on Citi TV's "Big Issue", Cudjoe expressed grave concerns about the EC's conduct, citing a lack of accountability and responsiveness to advice.



Cudjoe remarked, "The EC has been allowed to become lawless for some time... it is impervious to whatever advice is given them."



He singled out the EC's choice to limit registration centres to its district offices as a prime example of its disregard for established procedures.



This decision has faced widespread public disapproval, as these district offices are often situated inconveniently for numerous eligible voters.



Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and various civil society organizations have called upon the EC to expand the registration exercise to more accessible locations.



Despite these appeals, the EC has remained steadfast in its stance, continuing to conduct registration exclusively at its district offices.



Cudjoe contended that the EC's unwillingness to address stakeholders' concerns and broaden the registration exercise has led to long queues and delays at the registration centres.



He also called upon the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take a more assertive stance in expressing their reservations about the ongoing voter registration process.



This, he believes, would help ensure that the EC adheres to the nation's electoral laws.



