Vote out Akufo-Addo’s family and friends government – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on Ghanaians to vote out the Akufo-Addo government in the upcoming general elections.



He accuses the ruling New Patriotic Party government of being corrupt as evident in Martin Amidu’s resignation letter to the president.



According to him, Ghanaians cannot continue to live under the “family and friends” government of the Akufo-Addo administration, reports Hot News’ Nyansah Kyeame Yaw Boadi.



Addressing supporters of the NDC after their ‘Probity and Accountability’ March in Accra today, Monday 30th November, 2020. According to the NDC’s scribe, the President has put the interest of his family ahead of the national interest. “This President has only enriched his family since he took over the seat.



"The only people gaining wealth are people with Kyebi names and people with names such as Ofori Atta, Otchere Darko and Addo Danquah. This nepotism cannot be allowed to continue. Some Ghanaians are now changing their names just to secure jobs, the problem is not our names, it is with bad leadership and Akufo-Addo must go. Voting them out is communal labour and we must deliver it,” he said.



The NDC embarked on the Probity and Accountability March in conjunction with other Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in honour of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the NDC and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



