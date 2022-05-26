Vote massively for Sulley Sambian – Bugri Naabu to North East Region NPP delegates

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A member of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Naa Daniel Bugri Naabu is urging delegates in the North East Region to vote massively for the current Regional Secretary Lawyer Sulley Sambian.



He described him as a competent person whose retention will speak well for the NPP as he is noted to have worked well in the interest of the party in the home region of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Sambian is my grandson and I am praying that they should vote massively for him because he is a competent person to be an executive. I am urging that voting should go on well without any violence so that we can run the party afterward peacefully”, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP urged on Tamale-based Diamond Fm.



Sulley Sambian a private legal practitioner it would be recalled in 2018, won as Northern Regional Secretary polling 228 votes to defeat the then incumbent Mr. Sule Salifu who is the current Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.



Five hundred and sixty-six delegates from 29 out of the 31 Constituencies in the Region voted during that election.



Following the creation of new regions that birthed the North East, he was per the party’s directive given the opportunity to move to his home region or stay in the Northern Region but he chose the former.



His reason was to solidly build a base for the NPP in the new region which manifested in the 2020 elections with the party winning all except two parliament seats with a promise to win all in 2024.