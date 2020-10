Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Vote massively for Lydia Seyram Alhassan - Bawumia

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Sunday rallied the people in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate in 2020 election for a member of Parliament for the area.



At a well-attended durbar at the Mempeasem to climax the Party’s campaign to retain the seat, the Vice President counselled supporters and sympathizers to vote massively for Ms Alhassan to enable her to continue the commendable work she is doing.



He added: “I’m pleading with you, Lydia is a hardworking MP am pleading with all of you here to vote for Lydia Seyram Alhasan to continue her good works for the constituency.”



He reiterated that, Ms Alhassan had demonstrated immense loyalty and love for the country and the constituency.



She expressed the hope that they would repose the same confidence in her when the go to the poll on December.

