Vote for my son to be next Essikado-Ketan MP and you’ll see fireworks – Spio-Garbrah

Politics of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former communications minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has disclosed that his son will be contesting the Essikado-Ketan constituency parliamentary seat in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolitan area in the Western Region.



Spio-Garbrah is, thus, urging the constituents to vote his son Koby Sebastian Spio-Garbrah as the next MP if they want to see fireworks.



“This year, my son, Koby Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, is a Parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro area. Those of you in Essikado-Ketan who think he could be a good leader should vote for him to enter Parliament, and you will see fireworks,” the former Trade and Industry Minister disclosed in an article he wrote to endorse John Mahama to become Ghana’s next president.



The current parliamentary seat at the Essikado-Ketan constituency is occupied by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative, Joe Ghartey.



Joe Ghartey has, however, declared his intent to contest the flagbearer position of the NPP hence, will not be seeking re-election as an MP.



Mr Joe Ghartey has been the MP since 2004.