Vote for me massively to fix our broken party - Musah Superior

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: Malik Muhaq Mudeen, Contributor

The former Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, has asked delegates to vote for him massively in July to become the General Secretary of the NPP to fix the "broken" party. He stated that the current state of the party is "worrying".



Musah Superior, a General Secretary hopeful of the NPP, said this when he campaigned in the Volta Region. He toured Anlo, Ketu North, Akatsi North, Agortime and Ho West Constituencies.



He asked delegates to disregard the "orchestrated" endorsements of the current general secretary by some regional chairmen of the party.



The delegates must scrutinise "our policies and vote".



He said any attempt to hoodwink or intimidate the party people would not be tolerated. He condemned the regional chairmen of the party, who publicity declared support for John Boadu at his campaign launch yesterday. He said that the actions of the regional chairman would undermine the unity and cohesion of the party.



Musah Superior urged the party members to be bold and firm and reject what he described as an "unfair" process.



"Why should elected officers publicity declare support for another contestant in a national intraparty contest. This is disgusting and shameful".



He said, "all these are happening because there is so much indiscipline in the party."



"People must respect our constitution and values and stop this selfish attitude," he bemoaned.



Musah Superior called on the leadership of the party to ensure that there was fair play in the contest.