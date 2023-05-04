Vote for experience over experiment on May 13 – Ras Mubarak

Politics of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: GNA

Ras Mubarak, a former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to choose experience over an experiment in the party’s May 13 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.



He urged the delegates “to choose competent people over people who also want to be MPs and President for the sake of being MPs and presidents. Delegates will have to choose patriots who have an interest in the national agenda”.



Ras Mubarak who stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema and described the NDC’s primaries as “a make-or-break election.



“The NDC’s delegates across the country who will be voting on May 13 will give Ghanaians an inkling into the kind of players we will assemble in Parliament and government in 2025 if we win the national elections.



Ras Mubarak who is contesting for the Kumbungu seat, again noted that anything other than a 95 percent endorsement of former President John Dramani Mahama as Presidential Candidate would make the party lose confidence in the eyes of undecided Ghanaian voters who were looking up to the NDC to save our country.



“The primaries would be an indicator of how serious we are about the 2024 general election. “It’s therefore imperative to reflect and choose wisely.”



The Aspiring MP for Kumbungu said the delegates had a duty to elect only popular candidates whose candidature would excite the base of the NDC and floating voters alike.



“John Mahama as Flagbearer and Ras Mubarak as Parliamentary Candidate and other equally competent candidates across the country would result in an astronomical increase in votes for the NDC in both the presidential and parliamentary elections,” he said.