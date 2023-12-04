You are here: HomeNews2023 12 04Article 1892228

Vote buying: Invite the candidates too – Kobby Mensah to OSP after wanted notice for NPP delegates

Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expand its investigation into incidences of voting buying that were experienced in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency parliamentary primaries.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), on Sunday, December 3, 2023, issued a wanted notice for six men allegedly involved in vote buying during a public election.

Even though the OSP did not indicate which election the alleged vote buying took place, viral videos show the men in the wanted notices admitting that they were given money by the contenders in the just-ended NPP orphan constituency primaries.

Reacting to the wanted notice, Prof Kobby Mensah called on the OSP to also invite the parliamentary hopefuls who supposedly gave monies to delegates.

He said that some of the contenders in the just-ended primaries have admitted to giving monies on radio and TV and therefore must also be interrogated.

“Pls invite the parliamentary candidates too, if these are only delegates. We have seen and heard PCs on TV and Radio admit payments of some sorts,” he wrote on X on December 3, 2023.

