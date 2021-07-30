Vote against NPP, NDC in Assin North by-election - EFL

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Economic Fighters League has admonished constituents of Assin North to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the parliamentary by-election.



A statement issued by the EFL said the voters in the area must move away from the rhetoric of the two parties because nothing will change should they vote for any of them.



The statement further questioned what the two parties have achieved especially NDC after getting the Speakership position and 137 seats in the House.



To them, Ghanaians expected better from the two parties but they have equally failed in giving citizens what they deserve as leaders.



The Economic Fighters League also called for credible independent candidates to contest in the by-election.



The Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency.



The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.



The case of the petitioner is that the MP, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, at the time of filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections, had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus held dual nationality.



