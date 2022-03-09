Vote against Asiamah instead of painting party office in NDC colours – Ben Ephson to Fomrna protesters

Politics of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Pollster, Ben Ephson has chided members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who branded the party’s office, in the Fomena Constituency, in colours of the opposition Ntaional Democratic Congress (NDC) over alleged preferential treatment of Fomena legislator, Andrew Asiamah.



The pollster noted that painting the NPP Fomena Constituency office in NDC colours and subsequently pasting posters of former President John Mahama on the building is a fruitless and unnecessary tactics.



He instead, told the disgruntled members to resort to the ballot and vote against the incumbent independent law maker.



“If you disagree with the party trying to show appreciation to Asiamah, let your anti-Asiamah group elect your people as polling station executives, elect constituency and when it comes to voting for the parliamentary candidate vote against Asiamah.”



Ben Ephson’s comments come after some angry members of the Party, demonstrated against the party’s leadership while threatening to defect to the opposition NDC over alleged preferential treatment of persons linked to the Independent MP for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.



He noted that the NPP is giving preferential treatment to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament for supporting government business in parliament as a measure to reintegrate him into the party, which contravenes their constitution.



The pollster, who doubles as the managing editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, added that the NPP is trying to get Mr. Asiamah to go unopposed because he had previously disgraced the party hierarchy when he went independent.



In his view, the incumbent legislator would win even if those opposing him put up a candidate to contest him.



He believes the incumbent Member of Parliament would ensure his people occupy vital positions at the constituency level to secure his victory in the coming elections.