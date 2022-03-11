Volunteer information to help us arrest highway robbers - A/R Police urge residents

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is asking the public to volunteer information, as it goes after a four-member armed robbery gang who opened fire on a commercial bus at Woraso along the Asante Mampong-Ejura Road.



The incident which happened early March 10, 2022 led to the death of a passenger and injured another.



In a statement, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the Regional Anti-Robbery Team, led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Boakye Afful Yiadom, have moved to the area in pursuit of the alleged Highway armed robbers.



The Command is therefore appealing to residents and members of the Community to collaborate with the Police to get them arrested as soon as possible.



ASP Ahianyo said the Police are in contact with the families of the victims to provide them psychological counselling.



He said the injured person is receiving medical attention and is in a stable condition.



The public is encouraged to call the Police Emergency Numbers191, 18555 and 112 with any information that can help apprehend the culprits.