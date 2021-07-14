Volta records smooth and successful Population and Housing Census

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

Chris Amewu, the Volta Regional Director, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), says the ongoing Population and Housing Census (PHC) has so far been successful in the region.



He said the region recorded 63 per cent during the first week of the exercise and 93 per cent at the end of the second week, expressing optimism that the rest of the populace would be counted during the mop-up exercise.



Mr Amewu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said field officers, at the beginning of the exercise, complained that the tablets were running very slow, but that had been dealt with, making the work to proceed smoothly.



He said the unwillingness of some respondents to provide information and poor network in some areas, making data transfer difficult, were some challenges encountered during the exercise.



Mr Amewu disclosed that two of the enumerators were bitten by dogs in the course of the exercise and some also had motor accidents, but they had all been treated and discharged.



He said during the enumeration they came across new Fulani communities at Adaklu and Agotime-Ziope districts, which were not covered during the mapping exercise.



Mr Amewu, however, said a team of officers had been moved to those areas to do the chalking as well as the enumeration to ensure accurate and reliable data.



He said the Directorate was intensifying education using radio to encourage people to avail themselves to be counted adding that the Directorate was determined to ensure that every single person in the region was enumerated.



He gave a call centre number 0208373104 for those who had not been enumerated to call to get counted and commended the public for their cooperation.



He lauded the enumerators for the work done so far and urged them to continue to discharge their duties effectively and respect the rules and regulations underpinning the exercise.