Volta is a unique region – Bagbin

Politics of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has touted the Volta Region as a unique region in Ghana.



"Brothers and sisters, the thing I love about you is the fact that you remain unique. You are what you are, you do not try to copy any person and that is something that I am proud of the people of the Volta region," he said.



He said naturally there were many things that the region had that could not be gotten anywhere.



Mr Bagbin who visited the Ho Sports Stadium; venue for the Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, commended the Regional Minister and the people of the region for keeping the Fair 'alive', vibrant and working.



The Speaker is in the Volta Region for a post-budget workshop organised for Members of Parliament.



He said it was the quality of the human resource and not natural resources that developed a society.



Mr Bagbin said there would be no development if the country had poor human resources, dishonest people without integrity, greedy and self-centred people and weak leadership.



Mr Bagbin bemoaned the under-utilisation of the country's tourist attractions.



He said he always tried to get investors into the region while being in touch with the Regional Minister.



Mr Bagbin urged the people of the region not to be addicted and obsessed with partisan politics because it could lead them to lose their sense of reasoning.



Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) of Ho Central, stressed that the Fair was meant to boost investment in the region, adding that "all must take it seriously."



He appealed to the Diplomatic Missions to identify some investment opportunities in the region "so when the fair is over we will see something has been established in Ho and other Districts."



This, Mr Kpodo said, would get more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, on his part, said over 300 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors with 10 heads of Diplomatic Missions were participating in the event.