Volta has what it takes to be tourism hub of Ghana - Namibia High Commissioner

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Republic of Namibia High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said the Volta Region has all that it takes to be a tourism destination in the country.



According to her, on her first trip to the capital, Ho last year, tourism and investment came to her mind as she was welcomed into the area with beautiful mountains and Volta lake.



"Last year, I was privileged to have visited this beautiful city of Ho for the first time. And as we drove along the majestic Volta River, I asked the driver to bring the car to a halt, so that I could take in the serenity of the Volta River. As I stood there gazing out at this breathtaking view, two things came to mind immediately; tourism and investment. We continued our drive, and it felt as if the stretch of elegant mountains was following us. The vegetation and topography are simply awe-inspiring. While we were enjoying this beautiful drive, all of a sudden, like a hidden jewel, the beautiful city of Ho appeared! A city enveloped by beautiful mountains with weather that only belongs to Ho".



"Volta region has what it takes to become a tourism hub of Ghana and the city of Ho has the soul and the spirit to drive it," she added.



She was speaking at an official opening ceremony of a two-week-long trade fair in Ho on Thursday, September 1, 2022, dubbed HoExpo 2022 organised by the Ho Municipal Assembly in a collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) with support from Exim Bank, Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), National Lottery Authority (NLA) and among other indigenous business firms.



For her, Ho, the heart of the region has numerous tourism potential and for that matter, the people, particularly the youth must take advantage of it through the Africa Continental Free Trade initiative.



"Ho has an airport. There is fabulous weather in Ho, that many can only dream of. Ho has captivating topography! And above all, you have the friendly and industrious people of Ho. So, I encourage, I take that back, in fact, I challenge the youth of Ho, to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities in intra-African - tourism. This is critical because, as much as the AfCFTA is about the movement of goods and services, in essence, it is equally about the movement of African people."



Also speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Akorfa Dokosi said "Volta region and Ho for that matter is well poised with natural resources and with the necessary infrastructure and support will become a very strategic and important hub in this nation".



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Divine Komla Bosson said " We're positioned to be the preferred destination for capital deployment".



He said, the Expo which started on Tuesday, August 29 and is expected to end on Saturday, September 11, 2022, is aimed to eradicate poverty and accelerate the development of the area devoid of partisan politics.



"Leveraging on Agri-technology and agribusiness to promote growth and Development" is the theme for the Ho Expo 2022.