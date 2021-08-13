Volta Regional PHEMC outlines directives to enforce coronavirus safety protocols

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC), has outlined directives to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols in the Region.



This is as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Region.



It was noted that the number of positive cases recorded in the Region over the past four weeks stood at 999 out of a cumulative case count of 3,654 recorded since the inception of the pandemic in April, 2020 in the Volta Region.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, in a signed press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the low compliance to safety protocols was significantly responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Region.



"The Committee observed that the low compliance with the World Health Organisations (WHO) time tested protocols of social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, "appropriate wearing of face masks, particularly in our markets, bus terminals, vehicles, churches, mosques as well as other public places was significantly responsible for the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the Region".



He said there was the need for everyone to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols in tandem with the President's directive issued during his 26th COVID-19 address to the nation.



"These include the ban on all post-event receptions, ensuring that funerals are held in open spaces with the appropriate social distance of one meter and within a time frame of two hours and the general adherence to all the WHO safety protocols."



Dr Letsa directed all Municipal and District Assemblies to reactivate their respective District Public Health Emergency Management Committees.



They are also to initiate steps in collaborating with their respective health directorates to engage all the relevant stakeholders.



The Regional Minister also called on all residents of the Region to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols at all events and at all times.



The directive also includes the reactivation of multi-disciplinary district task teams formed to ensure compliance in workplaces, schools, lorry stations, markets and commercial vehicles to facilitate adherence to safety protocols.



He said Municipal and District Assemblies were to collaborate with their respective Municipal/District Security Councils to ensure that funerals were held in open-air spaces within the stipulated time frame of two hours.



"Additionally, they are to ensure that the ban on all other post-event receptions is enforced," he said.



Dr Letsa said the Assemblies in collaboration with the Health Directorate, National Commission for Civic Education, Information Services Department and other relevant stakeholders should as a matter of urgency use all available channels to continuously sensitize the public on COVID-19 and its safety protocols.



The Minister entreated the public to avail themselves to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the next phase was rolled out, adding that "this important intervention will provide another protective layer for all."



Dr Letsa acknowledged the contribution of religious, traditional, political and opinion leaders as well as the media and health workers who had been "the backbone" of the response since the inception of the pandemic.



He urged them to continue to provide the much-needed guidance and support in the significant moment of history "when we have to once again rise and surmount this public health threat".