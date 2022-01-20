Volta Regional Minister commissions Ambulance Service office, Business Advisory Centre

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has commissioned a new District Office for the National Ambulance Service at Bator in the Volta Region.



The edifice has office spaces for the District Commander and his deputy, a general hall, crew rooms, a kitchen, and a garage.



The Minister commissioned the building during a tour to the area as part of his six-day official visit to the various Municipal and District Assemblies in the Volta Region.



Dr Letsa appealed to the officers to lift their professional performances.



He said the government aimed to provide a conducive environment for the Service so that their work would not be compromised with some unnecessary challenges.



Mr Bright Kinsley Manu, the Volta Regional Administrative Manager of the National Ambulance Service, appealed to the chiefs and community leaders to collaborate with the Service in educating the community on the relevance of the Ambulance Service.



Mr Divine Osbron Fenu, the District Chief Executive for the area, on his part, said the government would continue to provide the needed resources and infrastructure for the various government offices.



The Regional Minister and his team also commissioned an ultra-modern Business Advisory Centre at the premises of the North Tongu District Assembly, which is under the Rural Enterprise Programme.



A 4-unit market shed at the Battor Market was also inaugurated.



The first part of the tour is expected to end on Friday, January 21.



Issues of revenue mobilisation and District Assemblies performance would be the major items for discussion during the period.