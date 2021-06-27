Volta Regional Minister calls for collaboration to accelerate growth

xxxxxxxxxxx of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has said that the accelerated growth the Region is yearning for could be achieved through a collaborative effort, urging all to come onboard.



He said “we are in this business together, but with different roles and responsibilities to contribute to pushing our development forward...we are in a chain and if one link breaks the entire system will grind to a halt.”



Dr Letsa said each and everyone had a part to play in promoting the development of the Region and it was essential that the roles were not carried out in isolation but collectively to improve on the well-being of all.



The Minister was speaking at the first meeting of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) which was in line with Sections 191(1) and 191(2) of the Local Government Act 2016, Act 936.



He said his outfit was determined to create an enabling environment that would encourage people to strive to achieve their full potential, promote investments and growth, and build a healthy, prosperous and inclusive and united region and country for future generations.



Dr Letsa affirmed his pledge to provide a transparent, accountable, participatory and all-inclusive leadership that would make the average person in the Region have faith in the country's democratic dispensation.



He said his second term in office would be used to correct the shortfalls and build on initiatives, create unlimited opportunities to make the region an oasis of prosperity.



The Minister said the role of the Council in the next four years was clearly cut, and charged members to see through the implementation of government policies and programmes and encourage people to take advantage of them.



He urged “Voltarians” both home and abroad to be “citizens and not spectators” and participate in the progress of the region as the task ahead was not for one person or a group, saying “we all have contribution to make and no contribution is small.”



Dr Letsa said the region had its fair share of development in the areas of educational infrastructure, road, health, among others during the first term of President Nana Akufo Addo, adding that more of these would be witnessed in this second of the President.



He entreated them to serve as ambassadors of the region to champion its development and eschew any political gimmick and mischievous propaganda that could put the region in a bad light and impede its quest to attract investments.



The Minister called on critics of government to do so constructively and also provide suggestions to achieve value for money, derive full benefits from our resources, block leakages in public financial administration among others to enhance development.



The meeting was attended by Municipal and District Chief Executives, Presiding Members, Regional Heads of Security Services, Regional Heads of Departments and Agencies, two representatives of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and Coordinating Directors.



There were presentations from the Regional offices of the Forestry Services Division of the Forestry Commission and Minerals Commission on their respective roles in the region.



Regional Director, Department of Gender took participants through Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and its prevention while Zoomlion Ghana Limited also briefed them on services of the company and how it was helping various Assemblies to curtail sanitation problems in the region.