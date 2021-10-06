Volta Regional MPs caucus hold stakeholders conference on development

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: Christian Kpesese, Contributor

A three-day stakeholders conference under the auspices of Members of Parliament from the Volta region (Volta MPs Caucus) has ended at the Volta Region's capital, Ho.



The bipartisan forum held from 3rd to 5th October 2021 is aimed at chatting a pathway to harness the human and capital resource potentials for rapid development of the region.



Chairman of the Volta MPs Caucus, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, in a welcome address said the conference is expected to provide an opportunity for Stakeholders especially the MPs and business leaders from the region to take stock and brainstorm for the efficient development of the region.



Infrastructure and human development are two topical issues expected to take center stage in the discussion at the three-day event from the perspective of government and opposition in order to find workable solutions to challenges confronting the region.



Mr. Bedzrah who is also MP for Ho West urged the need for the exploits of the forebears of the region to inspire the current generation of citizens on for greater development of the area.



Some urgent infrastructure and human challenges confronting the region include the poor nature of the trunk road after the Adomi Bridge to the regional capital, Ho, the eastern corridor road network, the security threat posed by youth unemployment, and the non-operationalization of the Ho Airport five years on after it's completion.



Others are the lack of requisite equipment for the effective functioning of the Ho Teaching Hospital popularly called Trafalga, the forgotten Keta Port project, the untapped tourism potential of the region, underutilized arable lands, and Waterbodies for agriculture purposes.



Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah expressed the hope that through effective collaboration, much can be achieved in minimizing these challenges.



"These and many challenges facing the region can be tackled if we grab the bull by its horns through effective and sustained collaborative efforts such as the one we are having today. I am confident in our collective energies that we are capable of rewriting the score and impacting the lives of our people" he stated.



The special guest for the conference, Fiaga of the Anfoega Traditional Area and President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbega Tepre Hodo IV who expressed his happiness about the event stated that the region will witness the much-needed development it requires as a result.



He urged the Volta MPs to do away with all partisanship and think about the development of the region.



The Chief bemoaned the lack of collaboration between Chiefs, MPs, and Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) which hinder the development of the Volta Region, and urged the urgent need for an improved relationship among them irrespective of political party affiliation.



The Fiaga of Anfoega also expressed worry about the non-involvement of chiefs in the execution of projects in their areas and called on all relevant authorities to reverse the trend



Togbega Tepre Hodo IV emphasized the need for only qualified and quality individuals to be appointed into positions at the local governance level to better serve the interest of their people.



He proposed the use of the Ho Airport as a West African sub-regional flight hub to attract the needed benefit to the region and the country as a whole.



On his part, the Paramount Chief (Fiaga) of Battor traditional area, Togbega Patamia Dzekley I who chaired the event urged all stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliation to act as one family in the interest of the region.



He noted that resources of the region cannot be harness for the development of the region if they are they are divided along political lines.



Togbega assured of the continuous support of the traditional rulers to help achieve the full potential of the Volta region.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa assured of the total support of his outfit to the stakeholders conference initiative and stated that the people of the region become happy whenever they see all irrespective of their political persuasion fight for the development of the region.



He expressed the hope that a lot can be achieved if they work together with a common destiny.



Dr. Archibald Letsa hinted that the Volta Trade and Investment Fair will be held from 15th-28th November 2021 and expressed appreciation to all Volta MPs and the Volta Development Forum for the level of corporation and support offered him over the years.



Minister for Railways Development John Peter Amewu made a presentation on the policy direction of his ministry and the benefits therein for the Volta region.

According to him, most towns in the region will benefit from the current railways development project.



The Minister said politics is all about development and urged the need for collaboration between political parties to promote the progress of the region.



There were presentations and inputs by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, the Volta Development Forum, the Ghana Journalists Association, the Volta Region, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and some prominent citizens of the region.



Benjamin Kpodo, MP for Ho prayed for God's guidance so that the time and resources spent in organizing the conference would not be in vain.



The conference is expected to issue a communique on the development of the region after the end of the three days engagement.