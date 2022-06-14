Volta Regional House of Chiefs celebrates outstanding performance of UHAS

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has congratulated the leadership of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) for its meteoric rise.



The University has risen to the top of the nation’s academic institutional rankings within a decade of its existence, and the leadership of the House, together with members of the Executive Committee, called on the University management on Friday.



Togbe Tepre Hodo, President of the House, and who was a foundation member of the committee that established the University, said the Region revelled in the growth of the University.



“We, the Members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs want to congratulate Management for the outstanding performance. You should be proud of what you have achieved in just ten years.



“I was a foundation member of the Professor Anyidoho led council that established this university, and I can proudly say that a good beginning was made, and all our efforts have not been in vain.



“You have not disappointed us at all. You have really lived up to our expectations, and we can only say a big thank you to all of you for what you have achieved in only ten years. That is a shocking period!



“With the right support from Ghanaians, and the right kind of attitude towards the work of Government, a lot can be achieved,” he stated.



The President of the House added that increased community and stakeholder support would help propel the university further.



“We are so obsessed with the achievements made, and we want to explore ways and means by which the Region can recognize the outstanding feat.”



Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of the University, noted the solid foundation that had been built upon and said the University had been “blessed with a very excellent team that is very supportive,” and that helped realise its goals.



He updated the House on the growth of the institution and commended stakeholders including the Government for considering the essence of the prime health university.



“The University is in good hands, and is still rising,” the Vice-Chancellor stated, mentioning the successful inception of several graduate programs among other initiatives.



He, however, said challenges including infrastructure development, affected the academic environment as well as staff and student accommodation.



Prof Gyapong also lamented the low vaccination score being tagged in the Region and appealed to traditional authorities to help address the challenge.



The various traditional leaders present had an engagement with the management of the University, and the latter was invited to explore opportunities in the various traditional areas.



The University was asked to help develop traditional medicine in the Region, which was endowed with an enviable variety of natural species.