Volta Region received unprecedented road infrastructure under NPP — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the Volta region had seen unprecedented road infrastructure under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



He said the government had constructed 432 kilometres of road since assuming office in January 2017.



President Akufo-Addo said these when addressing chiefs and people of the Anlo State at a durbar in Anloga to mark the 2023 Hogbetsotso festival, under the theme: “Climate Change, a Challenge to Lands below Sea Level, a Concern of the Anlo State and the Stakeholders.”



He said the roads include the completion of the dualisation of the 22km Ho main road.



He said others were the 30km Have to Kpando road, the upgrading of the Golokwati -Wli road, resealing of the 15km Asikuma junction to Ho Road, regravelling of the 30km Frankadua to Adidome road and the surfacing of the 17.8km Matse-Klave and Lume Atsiame-Avetokoe roads.



President Akufo-Addo said other roads were asphaltic overlay on 15km of town roads in Hohoe; bitumen surfacing of the 15.6km Akwetey-Adaklu-Waya feeder road and bitumen surfacing of Bume-Danyigba-Anfoega road.



He mentioned the Danyigba Town Roads, Dra-Sabadu road, and Bume-Agata road; bitumen surfacing of the 12km Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe road.



President Akufo-Addo said the rest were the bitumen surfacing of the 9.7km Mafi-Adadepo, Wute/Yorkitikpo and Kpoviadzi feeder roads; bitumen surfacing of the 9.7km Liati Agbonyira-Fodome-Ahor road; and the upgrading of 2.5 km Klefe town roads.



He said work was also steadily ongoing on the 5.3km Ho By-Pass dualisation project which was 37 per cent complete, as is work on the upgrading of 8km of selected roads in Ketu South, which is 48 per cent complete.



President Akufo-Addo said construction work on the Eastern Corridor Roads had progressed in sharp contrast to what had been done at the end of 2016, which saw only 135km of the roads, representing 27 per cent in good condition.



“As at the end of 2022, 366 km, that is 74 per cent of the Corridor had improved from poor to good state. This has had a positive impact on the movement of goods and people along the corridor.”



He said government had cancelled the contracts awarded to contractors working on the Aflao to Denu to Dzodze to Ave Afiadenyigba to Ave Dakpa to Ho Road.



President Akufo-Addo said contracts of contractors on the Denu to Havedzi to Keta Road, Srogbe to Anyanui road, Agortoe Junction to Tregbui to Adutor road, Anyako to Seva road and the Weta to Metsrikasa road had also been terminated since most of the contractors failed to carry out the works.



He said the Ministry of Roads and Highways had decided to terminate the current contracts and re-package them for the award.



President Akufo-Addo said in the short term, the mobile maintenance unit of the Ghana Highway Authority would be deployed to undertake emergency maintenance of the very critical sections of the roads.



He said the government had also secured funding of 89 United States million dollars from the African Development Bank towards the construction of the 29.35 km Asutsuare Junction to Volivo road.



President Akufo-Addo said other roads to benefit included the 39.2 km Dorfor Adidome to Asikuma Junction Road, the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction to Aveyime road, and two interchanges at Dorfor Adidome and Asikuma Junction.



He said procurement processes were underway to start the roads by the first quarter of 2024.