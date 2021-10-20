Volta Region is the future of NPP, let’s unite - Amewu

Politics of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

VOLTA REGIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE



I joined members of the new patriotic party (NPP) fraternity to observe the volta regional delegates conference. It was an occasion to come together, share ideas, and commit to the unity of our dear party.



In my message, I paid tribute to party stalwarts like the late Tony Amematekpor, the late Raphael Egbenunya, Chairman Ken Wood, and many others who have laid the solid foundation upon which the volta NPP of today stands solidly.



I urged for the volta NPP to further unite towards a party that will continue to grow its electoral fortunes in the Volta region, looking at the growing performance of the NPP in the Volta region the responsibility falls on us to work harder and increase our presidential votes and increases our parliamentary seats in the Volta region.



Statistically, the votes of the NPP from the volta region keep increasing and if this trend continues the Volta region’s contribution to the party electorally will continue to see an increase thus the volta region has an important stake in the future of the party.



We won the Hohoe seat because we were united and hardworking; the onus now is on us to replicate this in other constituencies in the Volta region.



It is our responsibility now to shun any division and unite for the volta NPP we want for our party. Volta Region is the future of our party, with hard work and dedication we can solidify our claim on the region!



Also present was NPP General Secretary John Boadu, NPP Youth Organizer Nana Boakye, Fred Oware, Stephen Ntim, Asamoah Boateng, Boakye Agyarko, and many others.



Long live NPP!

Long live kukrudu!

Eshi Rado Rado!