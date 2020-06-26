Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Volta Region is at war with NPP – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) seems to be intensifying its tribal politics as the December 7, 2020 elections draw closer, calling on Voltarians to prepare for war against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



NDC has through its Volta Regional Chairman, Henry Ametefe, accused President Nana Akufo-Addo, his family and government of declaring war against Voltarians.



“There are emerging developments in the region that threaten our stability as a people,” Ametefe says in an address from the Party’s headquarters in the Volta Region.



He says “my eyes are very very red against the performance of Nana Addo,” telling Voltarians including chiefs and queen-mothers to note that the Volta Region is at war with the NPP.



He claims that the family of Akufo-Addo including his cousin Gabby Otchere-Darko have declared war against Voltarians.



According to him, Gabby Otchere-Darko said on behalf of President Akufo-Addo that Voltarians are not “Ghanaians.”



He stated military, police and immigration personnel have been deployed across the region.



According to him, all prominent Voltarian citizens have been removed from positions in Government and the security agencies.



He claimed the security positions are now being occupied by purely Akan persons.



He also stated that the EC’s voters’ register exercise is intended to disenfranchise Voltarians.

