Volta Police Commander cautions personnel to be alert at barrier on duties

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: GNA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr. Edward Oduro-Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander has advised personnel to be extra alert when performing duties particularly at the barriers following recent crashes of Service officers by some speeding errant drivers.



He bemoaned the worrying trend, which he said has attracted the concern of the police administration, hence his visit to caution personnel against speeding drivers.



The Regional Commander gave the advice during a day's working visit to Anfoega, Kpando, Hohoe, and Fodome Police jurisdictions on Thursday to alert officers and men especially on barrier duties.



He reminded personnel of their ‘officers’ safety’ being paramount at all times to avoid unfortunate deaths.



DCOP Oduro-Kwateng also charged District Commanders to ensure that personnel on barrier duties use reflectors to make them more visible to motorists, especially at night to avoid unnecessary loss of officers from callous drivers.



“One death is one too many, we cannot continue to lose you under such circumstances’ he reiterated



The visit was to interact with personnel as part of the years' planned schedule, to assess the current work conditions, and discuss measures in addressing identified challenges.



The Deputy Regional Commander, ACP Andrew Boadu Ekumah also encouraged personnel to always maintain a high level of discipline and be courteous when dealing with members of the public.



This, he said was one of the surest ways to win back public trust.



The Regional Crime Officer C/Superintendent Mr. Felix Anyidoho on his part advised personnel to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) when effecting arrests to reduce avoidable casualties.



The team also paid a courtesy call on the North Dayi District Assembly and the paramountcy of the Fodome Traditional area.